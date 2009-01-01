Home | World | Africa | 'Zimbabwe reaches a point of no return'

The Zimbabwe National Students Union says it has taken a decision to confront the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on how he is running the country.

The organisation which has vowed to engage in peaceful acts says Mnangagwa is running the country like a concentration camp.

The students body also threw a jibe at Professor Mthuli Ncube whom they say is a Professor of doom and gloom.

Find their full statement below:

ZINASU notes with gross disdain the level of chaotic, banditry and khakistocratic type of governance currently being served to the people of Zimbabwe by the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa military regime.

The coup masterminds are failing to let sanity and common sense take control of their logic and common sense, they are running the nation as if they are running a Nazi concentration camp and they are running the economy as if they are running a komboni tuckshop.

The recently announced SI142 is a simple reflection of failed governance as it signifies elements of a kiya kiya economic modus operandi, yes while we might agree that for any nation to be fully independent economically we must have use of our own local currency it boggles the mind on why these goblins of destruction would bring about the Zim dollar without ensuring proper mechanism to back that dollar, inflation is still on the rise and knowing these parochial team very well soon they will be printing more money thereby pushing the inflation well higher.

Mthuli Ncube is an adjective of failure and a reflection of doom, He is adding more misery to an already impoverished nation and adding more doom to a doomed generation of current youths. These policies will not only affect the current generations but also inflict massive damage to posterity, he has failed at a simple and key concept of economics which is economic success and indeed he is a Professor but a Professor of doom and damnation.

Zinasu remains committed to the truth and welfare of the majority and at this point we have decided not to sit down and watch as the country is burnt by a loose cabal of soulless individuals and we are now taking a stand to go for a direct but peaceful confrontation with this regime, we are not the architects of violence and neither are we an appendage of a political party but we are the voice of reason

