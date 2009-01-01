Home | World | Africa | ZANU PF Youth leader speaks out

ZANU PF Youth league Boss Lewis has dismissed reports that on Tueday he led party youths to storm National Foods' main depot in Harare's Workington industrial area where they reportedly demanded to be shown the company's employment register.

Quoting unnamed sources reports said who Matutu who was accompanied by Secretary for Administration Tendai Chirau engaged in a typical militia style rebuking the company for failing to recruit party youths in all their branches nationwide.

Said Matutu, "Yesterday we had a very meaningful engagement meeting with the executive team at National Foods. Matters that we discussed include employment opportunities for the youth through apprenticeship and graduate training programs and empowerment opportunities including out growers scheme and youth contributing to agro processing value chain."Matutu who posted pictures that clearly show a cordial meeting between the youths and the company said the visit was part of ZANU PF program to engage corporate.

"All this being done as part of the ZANU PF Youth League corporate engagement program to seek opportunities and guidance from key industry players on best strategies that can be used to drive youth to be economic growth enablers.

"Thank you to National Foods Harare National Foods for the invitation we look forward to working closely with you for the development of our great nation."



