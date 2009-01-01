Home | World | Africa | MDC Youths call press conference over ZANU PF corruption list

The MDC Communocations departmentment has invited members of the media fraternity to a press briefing to be addressed by the National Chairperson of the MDC Youth Assembly Tererai Obey Sithole.

The briefing will be focused on the recent ZANU PF Youth league anti-corruption crusade.

Members of the media are expected to be seated by 1000hrs at the Morgan Tsvangirai House in the 4th floor auditorium.

On Monday ZANU PF Youth leader Lewis Matutu addressed a press conference where he fingered Dr Obert Mpofu, Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya and Jacob Mudenda among other officials as being the most corrupt Zimbabweans.

The Youth league announced that it had barred Mpofu from entering the ZANU PF offices. However, on Wednesday ZANU PF politiburo overturned the decision of the Youths and instead said a Commission of Inquiry will be set up to investigate the allegations.

