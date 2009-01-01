Nick Mangwana shames Zanu-PF MPs
Mguni, the Zanu-PF Mangwe MP died after falling sick in Parliament last week and was was buried at his Macingwana rural home at the weekend.
However, many were shocked when more opposition MPs turned out for Mguni's burial compared to his Zanu-PF counterparts.
Responding to a story carried out by an online publication where MDC Alliance legislator admonished Zanu-PF MPs for failing to give one of their own a proper send off, Mangwana said:
"I hope that the accusation in this is not true because if it is, then the colleagues who without valid reason failed to send off a departed cde should hang their heads in shame," said Mangwana.
