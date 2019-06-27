Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Fake Zim Dollar video goes viral

A video of some foreign nationals in possession of some gold platted Zimbabwean dollars has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows the men entering a room and they speak to each other before one of them opens a metal briefcase and removes golden plates made in the form of a Zimbabwean bearer cheque.

The other one who speaks in English says he was waiting for the other guys the whole day.

It is not yet clear what was/is the intention of the printing of the money but what is certain is there was a transaction that was taking place in the video.

There have been reports that bearer cheques are fetching large sums of money when they are sold in countries like Deutschland.

Watch the full video:

[embedded content]

