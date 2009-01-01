Home | World | Africa | WATCH: The Hidden Lives Of 'Housegirls' - Full BBC documentary
WATCH: The Hidden Lives Of 'Housegirls' - Full BBC documentary



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 18 minutes ago
In Uganda, young women are leaving their homes to try and find jobs as domestic workers, but for some their new lives can lead to mistreatment and abuse.

A charity in Kenya is calling for the introduction of laws to protect domestic workers, who are commonly referred to as 'housegirls', to ensure their safety.

For BBC Africa Eye, reporter Nancy Kacungira has been investigating why young women living near Uganda’s border are leaving their villages to find work in Kenya.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
