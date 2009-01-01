WATCH: The Hidden Lives Of 'Housegirls' - Full BBC documentary
A charity in Kenya is calling for the introduction of laws to protect domestic workers, who are commonly referred to as 'housegirls', to ensure their safety.
For BBC Africa Eye, reporter Nancy Kacungira has been investigating why young women living near Uganda’s border are leaving their villages to find work in Kenya.
