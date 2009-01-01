Home | World | Africa | Malema blasts Ramaphosa for ignoring Zimbabwe

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has blasted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for ignoring the Zimbabwean economic crisis in his State of the Nation Address last week.Ramaphosa presented his SONA in Parliament where he outlined his vision for South Africa.

Responding to the SONA on Wednesday, Malema said Ramaphosa failed to provide a vision for Africa including Zimbabwe.

"Mr President, you couldn't provide us with a solid vision with regard to the continent. You couldn't speak to the African continent despite the ongoing massacres in Sudan, instability in Libya, the economic crisis in Zimbabwe which led to huge unemployment and currency crisis, " said Malema.

He said Ramaphosa also ignored right-wing terrorism in Kenya and the ongoing occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco.

"You couldn't render a message of Solidarity and hope to the Palestinian people who live under apartheid Israel and the people of Venezuela who are fighting imperialism," said Malema.

Ramaphosa is one of the African leaders that have advocated for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

