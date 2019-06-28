Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Mnangagwa meets Chiefs over Gukurahundi
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 32 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Friday meet traditional chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces at State House in Bulawayo to discuss the Gukurahundi mass killings in the 1980s.

"His Excellency E. D Mnangagwa will meet chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces on Friday 28 June 2019 at State House in Bulawayo," said  the ministry of information in a brief statement.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

