BREAKING: Mnangagwa meets Chiefs over Gukurahundi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Friday meet traditional chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces at State House in Bulawayo to discuss the Gukurahundi mass killings in the 1980s.

"His Excellency E. D Mnangagwa will meet chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces on Friday 28 June 2019 at State House in Bulawayo," said the ministry of information in a brief statement.

