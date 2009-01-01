Head on collision kills 19 people
The accident occurred at the 89km peg at Ngezi Bridge in Featherstone around 9.45am.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said they were still carrying out investigations.
"The haulage truck was travelling from Harare behind another commuter omnibus. The omnibus driver suddenly applied brakes resulting in the truck driver swerving to the right to avoid hitting it. This resulted in a head on collision with another kombi that was going the opposite direction," he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said 16 people died on the spot while the other three died on admission to a hospital.
