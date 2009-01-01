Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mnangagwa lashes out at divisions

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has castigated efforts to divide chiefs, indicating that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

President Mnangagwa expressed his displeasure at the method that was used to choose chiefs to participate at his meeting with traditional leaders from the two Matabeleland provinces and the Midlands this Friday (yesterday).

It was revealed that some had clandestinely sidelined others from the Midlands Province on tribal grounds, something that President Mnangagwa castigated, citing that Midlands is united.

It was also revealed that the same had sought to block the president of the Chiefs' Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira from being part of the deliberations, something that his deputy, Chief Mtshane Khumalo spoke against, indicating that it was not the spirit of the chiefs from the two provinces.

The meeting that took place at the State House in Bulawayo was organised for the head of state to hear concerns affecting chiefs from the three provinces.

[embedded content]

