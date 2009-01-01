WATCH: Mnangagwa lashes out at divisions
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
President Mnangagwa expressed his displeasure at the method that was used to choose chiefs to participate at his meeting with traditional leaders from the two Matabeleland provinces and the Midlands this Friday (yesterday).
It was revealed that some had clandestinely sidelined others from the Midlands Province on tribal grounds, something that President Mnangagwa castigated, citing that Midlands is united.It was also revealed that the same had sought to block the president of the Chiefs' Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira from being part of the deliberations, something that his deputy, Chief Mtshane Khumalo spoke against, indicating that it was not the spirit of the chiefs from the two provinces.
The meeting that took place at the State House in Bulawayo was organised for the head of state to hear concerns affecting chiefs from the three provinces.
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles