Attack leads to man's arm amputation

TWO men from Bulawayo's Emganwini suburb allegedly stabbed and assaulted a 23-year-old man for allegedly urinating in public and his arm was amputated due to serious injuries he suffered in the attack.

David Chitsumwa (28) and his younger brother Nobert Chitsumwa (22) attacked Mr Shepherd Moyo on March 2 this year.

The two brothers appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault.

They were convicted and will on Monday know their sentence. Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said on March 2 this year in Emganwini suburb, Mr Moyo was at a party with his friends.

"Later during the night, Mr Moyo left the party to relieve himself. He saw a precast wall nearby and decided to urinate there," he said.

While he was at it, the two brothers approached him and insulted him before punching and kicking him, the court heard.

Mr Moyo ran towards his friend's house where there was a party but the two siblings caught up with him before he could reach the house. They stabbed and attacked him until he fell unconscious.

After committing the crime, the two escaped from the scene.

Mr Moyo woke up at Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted. He was hospitalised for some days and his left arm was amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered. Some of Mr Moyo's friends who had seen the brothers assaulting him helped identify the two and they were arrested.

A medical report was produced in court as an exhibit.

