Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa declares Featherstone accident national disaster
Ex-MDC MP sued for failing to fulfill campaign promise
CITY OF BULAWAYO - NOTICE OF INTERRUPTION OF WATER SUPPLIES

Mnangagwa declares Featherstone accident national disaster



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Featherstone accident that killed 16 people and injured others a national disaster.

The accident occurred yesterday near Chivhu, on the Harare-Masvingo highway.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said he learnt of the news of the loss of lives with sadness and distress.

He also wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Meanwhile, the President has instructed for a full investigation to be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He said lessons should be learnt to avoid recurring losses of human capital in the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 94 of 94