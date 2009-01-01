Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa declares Featherstone accident national disaster

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Featherstone accident that killed 16 people and injured others a national disaster.

The accident occurred yesterday near Chivhu, on the Harare-Masvingo highway.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said he learnt of the news of the loss of lives with sadness and distress.

He also wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Meanwhile, the President has instructed for a full investigation to be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He said lessons should be learnt to avoid recurring losses of human capital in the country.

