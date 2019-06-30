CITY OF BULAWAYO - NOTICE OF INTERRUPTION OF WATER SUPPLIES

The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an emergency water shedding city wide on Sunday, 30. of June 2019 from 0700hrs until the situation improves.

This is due to challenges with the raw water pumping at Ncema Waterworks and Fernhill pump station due to power challenges. The city is currently working on the raising the water levels in all reservoirs.

Meanwhile, the City of Bulawayo will continue with the 48 hour shedding program and monitor all reservoir levels to reduce the impact of electricity load shedding on the pumping of water to city.

Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused.