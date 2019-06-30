CITY OF BULAWAYO - NOTICE OF INTERRUPTION OF WATER SUPPLIES
- 8 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This is due to challenges with the raw water pumping at Ncema Waterworks and Fernhill pump station due to power challenges. The city is currently working on the raising the water levels in all reservoirs.Meanwhile, the City of Bulawayo will continue with the 48 hour shedding program and monitor all reservoir levels to reduce the impact of electricity load shedding on the pumping of water to city.
Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles