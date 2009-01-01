Home | World | Africa | Obert Mpofu was anti Mnangagwa - Mliswa
Zimbabwe Currency: Taking back control
WATCH: Tajamuka to shutdown the country on Monday

Obert Mpofu was anti Mnangagwa - Mliswa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Outspoken Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has added his voice to the Zanu-PF corruption fiasco accusing Obert Mpofu of once declaring that he would never work under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mpofu, the Zanu-PF secretary for administration was last week listed among notable persons involved in corrupt activities.

Speaking on the issue, Mliswa said after the ouster of former President Mugabe, Mpofu's Matabeleland North province was the last to endorse Mnangagwa.

"Obert Mpofu forgets that when RGM (Robert Gabriel Mugabe), was in power, he declared he’d never work under Mnangagwa. Mpofu was the self acclaimed 'Obedient Son' and his province the last to endorse ED," said Mliswa.

Mliswa and Mpofu have clashed before with the Zanu-PF politburo member accusing the former fitness trainer of corruption.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 94 of 94