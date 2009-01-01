Obert Mpofu was anti Mnangagwa - Mliswa
Mpofu, the Zanu-PF secretary for administration was last week listed among notable persons involved in corrupt activities.
Speaking on the issue, Mliswa said after the ouster of former President Mugabe, Mpofu's Matabeleland North province was the last to endorse Mnangagwa.
"Obert Mpofu forgets that when RGM (Robert Gabriel Mugabe), was in power, he declared he’d never work under Mnangagwa. Mpofu was the self acclaimed 'Obedient Son' and his province the last to endorse ED," said Mliswa.
Mliswa and Mpofu have clashed before with the Zanu-PF politburo member accusing the former fitness trainer of corruption.
