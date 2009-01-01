Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Tajamuka to shutdown the country on Monday
Obert Mpofu was anti Mnangagwa - Mliswa

WATCH: Tajamuka to shutdown the country on Monday



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Promise Mkwananzi the leader of Tajamuka says the country will go on a shutdown on Monday 1 July when there will be a nationwide stayaway.

During an interview with Gambakwe Media Mkwananzi said the people of Zimbabwe are instructed not to go to work from Monday until President Emmerson Mnangagwa has resolved the challenges affecting the country.

Mkwananzi said citizens must not destroy property but just stay at home.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 94 of 94