Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Tajamuka to shutdown the country on Monday

Promise Mkwananzi the leader of Tajamuka says the country will go on a shutdown on Monday 1 July when there will be a nationwide stayaway.

During an interview with Gambakwe Media Mkwananzi said the people of Zimbabwe are instructed not to go to work from Monday until President Emmerson Mnangagwa has resolved the challenges affecting the country.

Mkwananzi said citizens must not destroy property but just stay at home.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...