WATCH: Tajamuka to shutdown the country on Monday
- 11 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Promise Mkwananzi the leader of Tajamuka says the country will go on a shutdown on Monday 1 July when there will be a nationwide stayaway.
During an interview with Gambakwe Media Mkwananzi said the people of Zimbabwe are instructed not to go to work from Monday until President Emmerson Mnangagwa has resolved the challenges affecting the country.
Mkwananzi said citizens must not destroy property but just stay at home.Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 94 of 94