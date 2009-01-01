Home | World | Africa | Chasi blames Mangudya and Mthuli Ncube in ZESA-Eskom saga

Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi says the information which he gave parliament regarding the payment from Harare to Eskom was sourced from the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Chasi made revelations after the South African power utility made a statement denying receiving any money from Harare.

"I am sorry I have been unable to respond. I was and under the weather too. I have no reason to tell lies about such an important matter. The mechanics of payment to Eskom are with Ministry of Finance and RBZ. I rely on what I get from there."Said Chasi. "I prefer that the public gets correct info. We cannot operate the sector on falsehoods for sure. I am really sorry that I am being termed dishonest. It would be the most foolish of lies."

When questioned whether he was not being set up for failure Chasi said, "Set up or not this is my country and I will do all in my power to deliver. I need your personal support because you need the power too. I will say it a million times - a society that is happy to owe 1.2billion to its own utility and still expect service needs introspection.

"An important consideration in resolving our power situation is disengagement of as many consumers as possible from the grid. We plan to get as many Organisations on solar power during the day. Pension industry and banks should consider investment in the sector."

MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu told Chasi that his neighbourhood was facing 16 hours load shedding everyday.

"16 hours load shedding each and every day in my neighborhood is taking its toll on my mental and physical health Hon Fortune Chasi. I know you're a hard worker and that you're working your socks off to improve the situation but, Cde, the electricity situation has reached another level."

