Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Prophet Magaya's 'rape' victim speaks

Chenai Agatha Maenzanise the woman who was allegedly raped by Prophet Walter Magaya has opened up on the allegations levelled against the Prophet.

In the following video Chenai says Magaya did not rape her like her parents claim.

She says she is a newly-wed woman who just wants to continue with her life and loves her husband.

Zimbabweans from all walks of life had condemned Prophet Magaya and called upon the police the arrest him.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...