Prophet Bushiri's trial postponed

In a statement the church said, "We would like to inform all our members and followers that the case has been postponed to November 29.
"We thank you for the prayers and please continue putting us in prayer."
The Bushiris were arrested in February over allegation of money laundering and fraud.
They were arrested at their Sparkling Waters hotel in Rusternburg.
At the time of their arrest the Hawks said their case involved offenses of fraud , money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act committed in 2015 in relation to Exchange Control Regulations related to foreign currency in amount of 1 147 200 USD.
Bushiri commands the largest Christian gathering in South Africa very week.
