Prophet Bushiri's trial postponed



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 16 hours 18 minutes ago
The trial of Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri was postponed to November 2019.

In  a statement the church said, "We would like to inform all our members and followers that the case has been postponed to November 29.

"We thank you for the prayers and please continue putting us in prayer."

The Bushiris were arrested in February over allegation of money laundering and fraud.

They were arrested at their Sparkling Waters  hotel in Rusternburg.

At the time of their arrest the Hawks said their case involved offenses of fraud , money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act committed in 2015 in relation to Exchange Control Regulations related to foreign currency in amount of 1 147 200 USD.

Bushiri commands the largest Christian gathering in South Africa very week.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

