WATCH: Man urinates on Cecil John Rhodes' grave

A video of an unidentified man urinating on the grave of Zimbabwe's colonial Imperialist Cecil John Rhodes has resurfaced online.

The man is seen peeing on the grave and insulting Rhodes all that he stood for. His friends are heard on the background cheering him up saying he is a hero for what he is doing.

The grave of Rhodes which is locatec at the Matopos Rhodes Estate is one of the tiourist attrcations in the country.

In his will Rhodes donated the estate to the then government of Rhodesia and all successive governments.

