WATCH: Man urinates on Cecil John Rhodes' grave
- 17 hours 43 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
A video of an unidentified man urinating on the grave of Zimbabwe's colonial Imperialist Cecil John Rhodes has resurfaced online.
The man is seen peeing on the grave and insulting Rhodes all that he stood for. His friends are heard on the background cheering him up saying he is a hero for what he is doing.The grave of Rhodes which is locatec at the Matopos Rhodes Estate is one of the tiourist attrcations in the country.
In his will Rhodes donated the estate to the then government of Rhodesia and all successive governments.
Wath the video below:
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 111