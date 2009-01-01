Home | World | Africa | BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami removed as Deputy Mayor in Bulawayo
BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami removed as Deputy Mayor in Bulawayo



The Bulawayo High Court has ruled in favour of the removal of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe kambarami as councillor in Bualwayo technically dethroning him form the position of Deputy Mayor.

Kambarami was taken to court by a Mthwakazi organisation after it was revealed that he misled the nomination court by not disclosing his conviction based on dishonesty.

Kambarami was recently in the news for seeking to suspend Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube.

This is a developing story....

