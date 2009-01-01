BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami removed as Deputy Mayor in Bulawayo
Kambarami was taken to court by a Mthwakazi organisation after it was revealed that he misled the nomination court by not disclosing his conviction based on dishonesty.Kambarami was recently in the news for seeking to suspend Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube.
This is a developing story....
