FIFA warns Zimbabwe government

FIFA has written to the Sports and Recreation Council ordering it to stop interfering with the business of the Zimbabwe Football Association.

The international football body also refused a request by the SRC to disband Zifa and replace it with a "normalisation" committee over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

FIFA said with regard to the funding to Zifa by the international body, there are control mechanism that make it hard for the funds to be abused.

It said in the event that there are issues with the handling of finances, FIFA has has a team of independent auditors to carry out investigations.

FIFA reminded SRC that Zifa should be allowed to operate independently without undue influence from any third party including the government. 

 "Therefore, should the Minister of Youth Sport Arts of Zimbabwe, upon recommendation of the Sports and Recreation Commission decide to administer the affairs of Zifa, it would be considered undue influence in the sense of the FIFA statutes. 

" Consequently the matter would be presented to the relevant FIFA bodies for possible action which may include the suspension of Zifa," said FIFA in a letter to SRC. 

Zimbabwe has already been suspended by the International Cricket Council over allegations of government interference.

