Mthwakazi activists arrested for saying Shonas killed Ndebeles



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Five members of the Mthwakazi Republic Party have been charged with participating in a gathering to promote public violence , breaches of peace and bigotry or alternatively disorderly conduct in public place.

Partrone Xaba, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Prince Mazilankatha, Ackim Ndebele and Ndabazelizwe Ncube were arrested during a Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni hearing on Wednesday.

A warned and cautioned statement signed by Mazilankatha said, "It is alleged that I disturbed peace, security and order of the public by singing lingamashona labulala obaba and waving placards inscribed Free Ndiweni and Bulawayo Magistrate for Bulawayo people."

Mazilankatha is perfoming artists and radio DJ who is popular for promoting maskandi music.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

