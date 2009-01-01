Mthwakazi activists arrested for saying Shonas killed Ndebeles
- 11 hours 51 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Partrone Xaba, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Prince Mazilankatha, Ackim Ndebele and Ndabazelizwe Ncube were arrested during a Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni hearing on Wednesday.A warned and cautioned statement signed by Mazilankatha said, "It is alleged that I disturbed peace, security and order of the public by singing lingamashona labulala obaba and waving placards inscribed Free Ndiweni and Bulawayo Magistrate for Bulawayo people."
Mazilankatha is perfoming artists and radio DJ who is popular for promoting maskandi music.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 111