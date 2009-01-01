Home | World | Africa | ZESA shuts down Robert Mugabe's farm

The Zimbabwe Independent has reported that former President Robert Mugabe's Gushungo Dairies Farm had electricity disconnected recently over a huge debt it owes to ZESA.

The farm is located in Mazowe.

The paper added that former First Lady Grace Mugabe had to approach Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi for his intervention in the restoration of power.

Grace is said to have proposed a payment plan.

The Mugabes are part of high profile Zimbabweans who are owing ZESA huge amounts of monies.

Chasi was quoted saying, "What I can say is that last week ZESA disconnected several farmers, including some very prominent people who I cannot name, that owe it huge amounts of money in electricity bills. Some of them then approached me and I decided that they should immediately be reconnected while we work towards a payment plan and to solidify payment arrangements.

"Whilst disconnection is the ultimate weapon where people are not paying, the timing is not appropriate because we are having a food deficit and we need not be food insecure. We could incur further costs at a time we are already having serious food shortages. So anything that worsens it would not be good for us."

Zimbabwe is facing an electricity crisis that has seen up to 18 hours of electricity blackout.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...