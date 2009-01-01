Home | World | Africa | ZANU PF eyes Tinashe Kambarami's seat

ZANU PF is reportedly eyeing the Ward 3 seat that was held by ousted former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

A ZANU PF Bulawayo Youth League member who spoke to this reporter sais the party was happy with the judgment of the High Court that set aside the election of Kambarami because it provided them with an opportunity to campaign and grab the seat.

"We are exciyued a saparty because you know that our existence is to win elections and use the power to develop the communities. When we heard that the courts have declared the seat vacant we knew this a chance that we have been given to win and deliver real development in line with Vision 2030 to the people of Bulawayo."

The member said there are a few names that are being thrown around on who can take over the seat and stand as the party candidate.

"As you know that the party believes in primary candidates due procedure will be followed ion identifying a right candidate however the one name that is being thrown around is that of Gwinyai Mucheke. I am anticipating that it is that name that might end up on the ballot paper on the day of the by-election."

Contacted for comment Mbuso Fuzwayo of Ibhetshu lika Zulu said, "If the seat is declared vacant at law we expect parties to field local people who have a deliberate agenda of developing the region. We do not expect to see a repeat process where people who have no roots or any connection with the native people of this region taking positions and making using them for their selfish benefits."

