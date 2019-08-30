Home | World | Africa | No electricity in plumtree for three weeks

The border town of Plumtree has endured three weeks of darkness after Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority switched off electricity.

A local based organisation Secure Future Africa on Friday said, "No electricity in Plumtree for the past three weeks. Officials at Plumtree Boarder Post threatened to shut down. The government quickly entered an MoU with Botswana to quickly connect Zimbabwe boarder. Does that mean Plumtree citizens are less important than cash inflows at the border post?"



No electricity in Plum3 4 the past 3 wks.Officials at Plum3 boarder Post threatened to shutdown the,the gvt quickly entered an MoU with Bots to quickly connect Zim boarder.Does that mean Plumtree citizens are less important than cash inflows at the boarder post. @fortunechasi — Secure Future Africa (@SecureFutureWEF) August 30, 2019

Salibonani minister @fortunechasi, it's day 12 without power in Figtree right up to Plumtree also meaning no water in some areas. this is the loss suffered, 2000 cabbages gone down the drain, pls help, it's been lies after lies from Zesa pic.twitter.com/IbTDzsT3il — Sinqobile Tesa (@SinqobileTesa) August 26, 2019

Another farmer said, "Figtree right up to Plumtree also meaning no water in some areas. this is the loss suffered, 2000 cabbages gone down the drain, please help, it's been lies after lies from ZESA."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...