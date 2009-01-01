'G40 frustrates War Veterans'
- 4 hours 15 minutes ago
- 6
- 0
The firebrand Mahiya told the ex-freedom fighters that, "We have gathered here again to look at our welfare not much has been done ever and this is caused by people. I want to tell you that in 1980 when we return back from the war the former regime, the former President (Mugabe) then removed us from the political structures and other people took over and those are the people that are taking decisions today."
Mahiya added that there are people in the government who do not want War Veterans to be given money.
"There are people in the civil service who would not want to see the president still call the same thing and our welfare is not being looked at, we don't understand why it is not being looked at all other sectors the private sector, the civil servants have been cushioned, war veterans have not been cushioned. War veterans are surviving on an US0.48c a day. Nothing has been done," he said.
War veterans save as a paramilitary structure under ZANU PF and are used for political violence during elections.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles