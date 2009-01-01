Home | World | Africa | Prophet Magaya's stolen car recovered

POLICE have recovered Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya's stolen car.

They found it dumped in Whitecliff, Harare, after it was driven away by robbers who attacked his parents' Waterfalls home on Sunday midnight.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development, saying investigations into the robbery case were ongoing.

"The car and two cellphones were recovered in Whitecliff, Harare, yesterday (Tuesday) and investigations are still continuing. The car was (found) dumped by the roadside," Nyathi said.

The car, which belonged to Magaya's mother, Emma Muvirimi, was stolen by seven armed and masked men, who pounced on the PHD Ministries founder's parents on Sunday, after beating up security guards at the property and leaving them for dead.

The unidentified armed robbers also went away with large sums of money and cellphones after beating up Magaya's father, Freddy Muvirimi, leaving him with a fractured hand. They also sprinkled petrol on the PHD leader's mother intending to set her ablaze.

Clothes, which were removed from bags that had been ransacked, were strewn all over the house.

Some of the clothes were soaked in blood from the heavily battered security guards, who are still receiving medical attention at a private health facility in the city.

