Chris Mutsvangwa ill

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 45 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's special advisor and former war vets minister Christopher Mutsvangwa has been ill with an undisclosed ailment.

Mutsvangwa, who has shied away from publicity in recent months, attended a war veterans' press conference on Thursday when the former liberation fighters castigated the MDC Alliance over their anti-Mnangagwa demonstrations.

Welcoming the media, war vets spokesperson Douglas Mahiya revealed that Mutsvangwa who is the body's chairperson had been indisposed for some time.

"We are happy to welcome our chairperson who is with us today, he has not been feeling well for some time but we are happy he has recovered and is here with us today," said Mahiya.

Mutsvangwa, famous for his acerbic tongue and verbosity, left all the talking to Mahiya, confirming that he was still on the mend.

Mutsvangwa joins a long list of Zanu-PF senior figures that have been in and out of hospital with various illnesses.

These include Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga, Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo among other high ranking officials.

