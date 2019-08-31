Home | World | Africa | More nabbed in Chitungwiza land scam

Phillip Guyo, who contested the St Mary's seat in last year's harmonised elections on a Zanu-PF ticket, was yesterday arrested in connection with the land scam involving Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko, works director David Duma and Ward 2 councillor Kudakwashe John.

Guyo, who owns Metal Hill Company, reportedly bribed Cllr John — who is the public works committee chairperson — with US$20 000 to ensure that he got land. The council officials are being charged with abuse of office.

A source close to the goings-on said the four suspects were yesterday taken to Harare Central Police Station for further investigations.

"The mayor, engineer and councillor were released on Thursday night into the custody of their lawyers but reported at St Mary's Police Station yesterday morning where they were then taken to Harare Commercial Crimes Division," said the source.

The four are expected to appear in court once police investigations have been completed. According to a lease agreement in possession of this publication, Guyo bought a 2 500 square metre stand in St Mary's at a cost of $27 500.

He was supposed to pay at least 30 percent of the total amount by October 22 2019, while the balance would be payable in 12 monthly instalments of $1 845.

The proposed sale of the land at Chigovanyika was shot down by councillors during a recent full council meeting who cited numerous grey areas, but the trio allegedly proceeded with the deal. The piece of land was never subjected to competitive bidding as prescribed by the Urban Councils' Act.

Other councillors allegedly involved in the shady deal are said to be Deputy Mayor Musa Makweza, Jabulani Mtunzi, Fungai Magadzire, Dingo, Tichaona Muchakwa, Maria Majoni and Question Dingo although none of them has been arrested as yet.

The MDC-Alliance-run council has failed to deliver basic services to the people in terms of water, waste management and refuse collection services preferring instead to focus on self-enrichment corrupt activities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...