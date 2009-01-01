Octogenarian assaulted over divorce
- 6 hours 47 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
This came to light when Chiwenda (24) appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware this week over charges of assaulting Sithole (89).
The accused pleaded not guilty and was remanded to September 3 for trial.
Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that sometime in March, Chiwenda divorced his wife following a domestic dispute.On August 26, he went to Sithole's homestead and started accusing him of being responsible for causing his divorce.
Sithole, however, refuted the allegations, angering Chiwenda, who felled him with a punch.
Chiwenda then allegedly assaulted the octogenarian several times all over the body.
The court heard that the complainant was only saved when his wife, Maria Sigauke (87), came to his rescue, pushing Chiwenda away.
Sithole sustained a swollen face and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the accused's arrest.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles