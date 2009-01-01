Home | World | Africa | Machete wielding robber jailed
Machete wielding robber jailed



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 21 minutes ago
A 24-YEAR-OLD machete wielding Kwekwe robber was slapped with a three year jail term by a Kwekwe magistrate after striking a local woman with machete before robbing her bag full of US dollars and clothes.

Obvious Peter Tembo (24) of Alarm 2 Mine, Kwekwe was sentenced to 36 months jail term by magistrate Story Rushambwa who suspended 6 months on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on 11 December last year around 5pm at Chicago, Kwekwe Tembo approached Jane Ngura and took hold of her satchel which contained US$4000 and some clothes worth $100.

Upon seeing that Ngura was about to be robbed she held the other corner of her bag while Tembo was pulling the other corner, a tussle ensued and Tembo pulled a machete from his back and strike Ngura twice on the right hand prompting her to release the bag in pain.

Tembo fled from the scene and the complainant went to the police station to file a report leading to the arrest of the convict.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

