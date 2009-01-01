Machete wielding robber jailed
Obvious Peter Tembo (24) of Alarm 2 Mine, Kwekwe was sentenced to 36 months jail term by magistrate Story Rushambwa who suspended 6 months on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on 11 December last year around 5pm at Chicago, Kwekwe Tembo approached Jane Ngura and took hold of her satchel which contained US$4000 and some clothes worth $100.
Upon seeing that Ngura was about to be robbed she held the other corner of her bag while Tembo was pulling the other corner, a tussle ensued and Tembo pulled a machete from his back and strike Ngura twice on the right hand prompting her to release the bag in pain.
Tembo fled from the scene and the complainant went to the police station to file a report leading to the arrest of the convict.
