MDC councillor acquitted of fraud
- 5 hours 32 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Eliah Mugidho (47), the councillor for ward 7, was arraigned before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of fraud.
He pleaded not guilty, arguing that he had not defrauded the complainantHardlife Muhondo, a police officer based at ZRP Triangle in Chiredzi, was given another stand to settle the matter.
"I never misrepresented to the complainant or defraud him as the matter has already been settled and the complainant has already been given another stand," Mugidho said through his lawyer, Admire Nkumbula.
The complainant later withdrew the charges after Mugidho had given him another stand, leading the prosecutor, Shamiso Ncube, to withdraw the charges after plea at the close of the State's case.
Consequently, Nembaware found the accused not guilty and acquitted him.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles