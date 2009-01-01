Home | World | Africa | MDC councillor acquitted of fraud
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 32 minutes ago
A CHIPINGE MDC Alliance councillor escaped conviction for allegedly duping a police officer of a residential stand in Chipinge town after he compensated the complainant.

Eliah Mugidho (47), the councillor for ward 7, was arraigned before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of fraud.

He pleaded not guilty, arguing that he had not defrauded the complainant

Hardlife Muhondo, a police officer based at ZRP Triangle in Chiredzi, was given another stand to settle the matter.

"I never misrepresented to the complainant or defraud him as the matter has already been settled and the complainant has already been given another stand," Mugidho said through his lawyer, Admire Nkumbula.

The complainant later withdrew the charges after Mugidho had given him another stand, leading the prosecutor, Shamiso Ncube, to withdraw the charges after plea at the close of the State's case.

Consequently, Nembaware found the accused not guilty and acquitted him.

