MRP activists remanded out of custody for public disorder

FIVE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists were arrested for allegedly dancing and singing derogatory songs with tribal connotations outside the Bulawayo High Court while celebrating the release of Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni on bail.

Partone Xaba (43) of Nkulumane, Akim Ndebele (32) of Cowdray Park, Ndabazelizwe Ncube (28) of Mzilikazi and Mongameli Mlotshwa (33) of Magwegwe West appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Tinashe Tashaya, facing charges of disorderly conduct in violation of section 4(a) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They were remanded out of custody to September 4 on $100 a bail each.

The accused persons were ordered to report twice a week on Mondays and Fridays at the Bulawayo Central Police Station (CID Law and Order section) and not to interfere with State witnesses as part of the bail conditions. They were also ordered to reside at their given addresses until the matter is finalised.

The prosecutor, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on August 28, the accused persons gathered outside the High Court in Bulawayo where they were waiting to hear the outcome of Chief Ndiweni's application for bail pending appeal against his conviction and sentence for malicious damage to property.

"Soon after the hearing of Chief Ndiweni's bail application, the accused persons gathered outside the High Court building waving placards as they danced and sang derogatory songs with tribal connotations," said Mr Mageza.

Some of the placards were inscribed with the words "Free Ndiweni," Ndiweni's life is in danger," and "We want justice: No to tribalism."

The accused persons were captured in action while allegedly committing the offence by a police photographer. Police detectives were deployed to the scene and arrested the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Mlotshwa also appeared separately before the same magistrate facing a charge of assaulting a police detective who was on duty monitoring the situation. He was remanded out of custody to September 12 on $100 bail.

Mlotshwa allegedly grabbed the cop by his belt before punching and kicking him in the stomach.

Mr Mageza said on August 28 at around 3PM, the complainant, who was clad in civilian clothes, had been deployed in the area around the High Court to monitor the situation.

Mlotshwa spotted the complainant receiving a phone call and he confronted him and shouted at him before assaulting him.

"The accused person pushed the complainant and punched him before he kicked him in the stomach as he shouted at him calling him a thief," said Mr Mageza.

The complainant was rescued by his colleagues before they apprehended Mlotshwa leading to his arrest.

