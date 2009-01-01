Home | World | Africa | TelOne donates trees to Gwanda

TELONE has donated 50 bins and 200 trees to the Gwanda Municipality as part of the company's corporate social responsibility and efforts to promote sustainable environment management.

In a speech read on her behalf by TelOne area business manager for Matabeleland Districts, Mr Munetsi Kabanda during the handover of the bins and tree planting exercise at the Gwanda Munipality the company's managing director, Mrs Chipo Mutasa said the donation had been made under their Provide A Bin programme which was launched in 2016.

"As TelOne we have defined environmental management as a key pillar for our corporate social investment programming. As such we have since 2016 been involved in several initiatives aimed at contributing to sustainable environmental management. Chief among these initiatives has been the "Provide-A-Bin" programme whose main aim is to support clean cities.

"This programme has so far taken us to 27 cities, towns and district centres where we have donated over 5 000 litter bins collectively.

"We want to continue to strengthen our role as a major player in the cleaning of our country hence we make sure that in any place we conduct a clean up we donate bins and engage community members to make good use of the bins thereby sustaining the President's initiative of organised clean ups," she said.

Mrs Mutasa said the organisation had also been running a tree planting programme since 2017 under the same environment pillar.

She said to date they had planted over 100 000 trees and their target was to have doubled that number by end 2019.

Mrs Mutasa said they planned to expand the programme in the province to plant at least 100 000 trees by year end.

"We have brought with us 200 ornamental tree seedlings to be planted within the Gwanda Town environs. We will expand the programme in the province through partnering with schools and other institutions to plant at least 100 000 trees by year end.

"We look forward to strengthening our relationship with stakeholders as TelOne drives the agenda of smart cities and provision of connectivity to all residents and establishments," she said.

Also speaking during the same event, Gwanda Mayor, Clr Jastone Mazhale expressed his gratitude to TelOne and said the donation will go a long way in addressing issues of sanitation and hygiene in the mining town.

He said the municipality remained committed to addressing issues of hygiene and refuse collection but economic constraints were stalling progress.

