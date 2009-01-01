Home | World | Africa | ZACC hints at more arrests
Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo has hinted that they will be soon making more arrests of individuals involved in graft. 

In a message on her twitter account, Matanda Moyo said she had been away from social media in the past weeks due to a hectic schedule. 

“Good morning fellow citizens. I was last here on the day of the #CorruptionEndsWithYou launch and it has been a hectic few days. We are making steady progress in our fight against corruption and soon we shall all begin to see the results,” said Matanda Moyo. 

ZACC has made a number of arrests including former Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira and recently former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko. 

Mupfumira is languishing in remand prison awaiting trial while Mphoko is out on bail.

Matanda Moyo has denied allegations that her commission was largely targeting members of the vanguished G40 faction that was engaged in a bitter war with now President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction to succeed former President Robert Mugabe.

