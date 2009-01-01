Breaking: Bosso coaches on way out
- 2 hours 44 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The Highlanders executive gave the Bosso coaches an ultimatum to win six points in their three scheduled games or face the boot.
However, Highlanders has only managed to win one from two games meaning that the coaches have failed to garner the required points for their continued stay at the Bulawayo football giants.
Bosso lost to Triangle on Thursday and drew with Mushowani Stars on Sunday.
