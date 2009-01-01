A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

The writing is on the wall and the die has been cast. Big brother has changed his mind. The seemingly charismatic but useless yet hopeful youthful presidential aspirant seem to have lost favour in the eyes of big brother.

They say the young motormouth is all froth but no beer and cannot be trusted after a string of unexplained losses in both national elections and 'hand handling' sponsorship. Big brother and his cronies now want to prop up another lawyer for the coveted leadership of the opposing party.

Talk of sending an attorney to replace another attorney, indeed a game of thrones at play. Both Uncle Sam and Albion are not amused, they are livid and frothing with anger. The young ,podium artist' who is ever playing house must get down now and hand over the mic to his more mature deputy.

The handlers and financiers are saying the young man has nothing new to offer and cannot keep pouring funds with him at the helm.

Behind the curtains tete-a-tete and informal contacts have been made to ease out the 'shadow president' and replace him with the 'lucky attorney' whose former party had no ice block chance in hell of winning even a single parliamentary seat in the last election.

Today he sits in Parliament courtesy of the alliance. People want peace, we all want peace and prosperity not names and destruction. Dialogue is the way to go, no outsiders will give us wealth. We must work with the outside world on a win-win deals and arrangements.

They want to divide us then use some of us against ourselves.

Unity is the key.

Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.