Mnangagwa reshuffles Police Deputy Commissioner Generals
- 16 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the re-assignments were with immediate effect."Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has re-assigned deputy commissioner generals of police with effect from November 1, 2019.
"Dept Comm Gen Stephen Mutamba has been moved from heading Crime to Operations while Dept Comm Gen Mind Elliot Ngirande was shifted from Human Resources to Crime. Dept Comm Gen Learn Ncube has been assigned to Administrations from Operations and Dept Comm Gen Lorraine Chipato who was in charge of Administration now heads Human Resources," said Asst Comm Nyathi
More to follow.....
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles