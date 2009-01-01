Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana for Masisi's inauguration
Mnangagwa reshuffles Police Deputy Commissioner Generals
Mutambara speaks on artificial intelligence

Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana for Masisi's inauguration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 19 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Gaborone, Botswana to attend the inauguration of President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi who takes the oath of office on the 1st of November in Gaborone.

The swearing-in and inauguration of Masisi as President of the Republic of Botswana comes after the national elections held on October 23, in which he was declared the winner with a landslide victory on October 25.

The Botswana Democratic Party emerged victorious after winning 29 parliamentary seats out of 57, and its leader, Mokgweetsi Masisi automatically became the president of the country.

The main opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) secured 12 seats, while the Botswana Patriotic Front won three.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 110