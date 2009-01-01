Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana for Masisi's inauguration

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Gaborone, Botswana to attend the inauguration of President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi who takes the oath of office on the 1st of November in Gaborone.

The swearing-in and inauguration of Masisi as President of the Republic of Botswana comes after the national elections held on October 23, in which he was declared the winner with a landslide victory on October 25.

The Botswana Democratic Party emerged victorious after winning 29 parliamentary seats out of 57, and its leader, Mokgweetsi Masisi automatically became the president of the country.

The main opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) secured 12 seats, while the Botswana Patriotic Front won three.

