Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana for Masisi's inauguration
- 19 hours 6 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The swearing-in and inauguration of Masisi as President of the Republic of Botswana comes after the national elections held on October 23, in which he was declared the winner with a landslide victory on October 25.The Botswana Democratic Party emerged victorious after winning 29 parliamentary seats out of 57, and its leader, Mokgweetsi Masisi automatically became the president of the country.
The main opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) secured 12 seats, while the Botswana Patriotic Front won three.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles