PHOTO: Chamisa meets the Indian Ambassador

MDC leader Nelson CChamisa on Thursday met with the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rungsung Masakui in Harare to discuss a number of issues affecting the country.

The MDC leader's spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda said, "President Nelson Chamisa just finished a meeting with His Excellency R Masakui, the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe. It was a candid and fruitful engagement. They both noted the shared rich histories and cultures and addressed a number contemporary issues."

Chamisa has been on a diplomatic offensive to various countries since his election as party President earlier this year.

