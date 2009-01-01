PHOTO: Chamisa meets the Indian Ambassador
The MDC leader's spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda said, "President Nelson Chamisa just finished a meeting with His Excellency R Masakui, the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe. It was a candid and fruitful engagement. They both noted the shared rich histories and cultures and addressed a number contemporary issues."
Chamisa has been on a diplomatic offensive to various countries since his election as party President earlier this year.
