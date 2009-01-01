Home | World | Africa | Alph Lukau endorses Bushiri and Makandiwa
Harare to declare America as an enemy of Zimbabwe
'Government to blacklist striking doctors' says Minister

Alph Lukau endorses Bushiri and Makandiwa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 20 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Alleluia Ministries leader Pastor Alph Lukau has endorsed Prophets Emmanuel Makandiwa and Shepherd Bushiri as being Man of God that have an anointing of Fatherhood over Africa.

In a rare footage that has gone viral on the internet, Alph Lukau mentions what he terms Fathers of Faith in Africa.

Among the people that he mentions are Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Prophets Makandiwa and Bushiri.

Lukau said these are the people that he knows in his spirit they have an anointing of Fatherhood over the continent.

Other names are the late South African pastor NS Sithole, Archbishop Benson Idahosa and pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 108