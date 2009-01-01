Alph Lukau endorses Bushiri and Makandiwa
- 20 hours 49 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In a rare footage that has gone viral on the internet, Alph Lukau mentions what he terms Fathers of Faith in Africa.
Among the people that he mentions are Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Prophets Makandiwa and Bushiri.
Lukau said these are the people that he knows in his spirit they have an anointing of Fatherhood over the continent.
Other names are the late South African pastor NS Sithole, Archbishop Benson Idahosa and pastor Chris Oyakhilome.
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles