'Government to blacklist striking doctors' says Minister

Deputy Government Dr Energy Mutodi has fired warning shots at doctors warning them that if they continue to engage in industrial action they will be fired and blacklisted.

Said Mutodi on Thursday, "Striking doctors can be rest assured that once dismissed there will be no re-hiring. No one is above the law no-matter the profession & if the court says go back to work you must comply. Government will also blacklist the money mongering doctors so they are not employable elsewhere."

Mutodi added that if one is, "Not happy with the salary and there are greener pastures, you resign. You don't strike."

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has maintained on Sunday that they would only return to work after government met their demands.They said the state just decided to cut their salaries without consulting them.

Earlier this month the Labour Court ruled that the strike is illegal, however, doctors remain defiant, saying they were incapacitated to return to work.

The doctors' lawyer Doug Coltart said told the media then that, "The doctors have always insisted that they are not on strike. Their salaries have been reduced by over 20 times to the point where they do not have enough funds to pay their debts or even cover their basic needs. Doctors are earning less than $100 per month."

Commenting on the matter MDC Youth Assembly leader Obey Sithole said, " While no one is above the Law, you can't abuse the doctors by paying them peanuts and expect that they will remain silent in the face of oppression."

