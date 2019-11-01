Home | World | Africa | Linda Masarira goes after Mthuli Ncube
Linda Masarira goes after Mthuli Ncube



LEAD Zimbabwe President has accused Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube of being insincere by telling the nation that the country has achieved a surplus.

Said Masarira, "How does one declare a surplus of $800m when Drs are on strike, teachers are underpaid and whilst the country is facing water shortages? Mthuli Ncube you are not being sincere. Governments budget this year should be more labour sensitive, support industrialisation and ensure rehabilitation of hospitals and infrastructure."

Masarira further accused the Central bank of supplying money to the Black Market.

1/ How does one declare a surplus of $800m when Drs are on strike, teachers are underpaid and whilst the country is facing water shortages? @MthuliNcube you are not being sincere. Governments budget this year should be more labour sensitive, support industrialisation &...

— Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) November 1, 2019

"As long as Reserve Bank is supplying the black market with new clean notes and determining the rates of the black market with some cartels there will be no economic growth in Zimbabwe. Enough is enough! Let's fix Zimbabwe!"

