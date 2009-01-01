Home | World | Africa | The MDC in full support of the suffering government workers

The MDC is in full support of next week's proposed work-stoppage by government workers in light of the paltry average monthly salary of$475 for civil servants, which can hardly buy 26 litres of fuel.

The illegitimate Zanu PF government has already criminalized the hard working doctors and medical personnel who are incapacitated to

come to work due to their measly salaries and despicable working conditions. This government is in fact responsible for the slow genocide

taking place in the country's dysfunctional health institutions, where Zimbabweans are dying due to lack of drugs and poor remuneration

for our dedicated medical staff.

As a party borne out of the sweat, toil and tears of the working people of Zimbabwe, the MDC is in full support of the legitimate right of civil

servants to peacefully express themselves against this uncaring government.

In the villages, in the mining towns and across the urban areas, Zimbabweans can barely afford a full meal due to the cluelessness of theillegitimate Mnangagwa regime. Prices of fuel and basic commodities are going up every week while the politically connected ravenous eliteengages in unbridled corruption as in the massive rot exposed in the murky Command Agriculture programme, where US$3 billiondisappeared without trace while our courts have become waiting rooms for rapacious well-heeled top politicians appearing on corrupt charges.The point must be made that the real culprits in this massive game of corruption remain scot free.We reiterate that until and unless the crisis of legitimacy arising out of the stolen election of 2018 is resolved, the country will remain miredin the current economic challenges, which challenges are symptomatic of the illegitimacy crisis afflicting this regime.

As a party borne out of the blood of labour, we are therefore in full support of the decision by government employees to express themselves

against an uncaring employer.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Deputy National Spokesperson

