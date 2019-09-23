RBZ unfreezes Croco Motor's bank accounts
- 5 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has unfrozen Croco Motors' bank accounts, following investigations which says they did not find any irregular transactions in the company's financial records.
Apart from being given a clean bill, the central bank did not seize the money from the car and trucking behemoth, as its dealings were above board.
More to follow.....
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 110