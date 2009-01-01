Chinotimba in court
Zanu-PF Buhera South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba has been dragged to the High Court by a Chipinge farmer who is seeking to bar him from selling his property that was wrongfully identified for attachemnet by the Sheriff. Hazvienzani Mbanje is the applicant, while Chinotimba, Sunny Zimbabwe International (Pvt) Limited, Lands minister Perrance Shiri and the Sheriff of Zimbabwe are the respondents.
