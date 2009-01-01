Home | World | Africa | Chinotimba in court
RBZ unfreezes Croco Motor's bank accounts
Veteran radio presenter Xolani Gwala dies

Chinotimba in court



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zanu-PF Buhera South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba has been dragged to the High Court by a Chipinge farmer who is seeking to bar him from selling his property that was wrongfully identified for attachemnet by the Sheriff. Hazvienzani Mbanje is the applicant, while Chinotimba, Sunny Zimbabwe International (Pvt) Limited, Lands minister Perrance Shiri and the Sheriff of Zimbabwe are the respondents.

More to follow.....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 110