The frogs are singing in their aquatic languages
Driving up the dusty road from Ruya Dam, the passageway meanders past school structures till one reaches Chinehasha Business Centre. Front feeder (over the counter) service shops. A few thorn trees provide the much needed shade especially in this October sun.
Most of the general-dealer shops are manned by young girls with infectious smiles, a true bait for the monied young studs who are into tobacco farming and fishing alliances.
The stocks are much the same, typical basic commodities, sugar, flour, cooking oil etc; forget mayonnaise and cheese, you may be asking for too much. The locals are very happy and contented with what sells here, me too.Loud mouthing one or two guys betray a thriving alcohol outlet. On enquiring you are told (pane tumbwa), ghetto parlance for highly potent quarter-bottle low end brandy and vodka, call it (puppies). Even the shallow pocketed can afford a swig and gulp.
Having said that, there is joy and great hope of a good season in the village.
The mantra is "Mvura naya naya tidye mupunga". Even elders are singing along, who shall not sing? The trees are singing in silence and so are the amphibians in their aquatic languages.
Thomas Tondo MURISA. Mash. Central.
