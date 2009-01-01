Home | World | Africa | Unites States ignores Zim threats

The United States has ignored threats by Zimbabwe's foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo against its ambassador Brian Nichols on Thursday.

Moyo made veiled threats against Nichols whom he accused of interfering with Zimbabwe's politics and siding with MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

The foreign affairs minister was also angered by the decision by the United States to place spy minister Owen Ncube under sanctions.

There was much anticipation on Friday for the US to respond to the threats by Zimbabwe but the global super power did not issue any statement in response neither was anything posted on their Twitter page.

On Thursday, Moyo accused Nichols of testing the government's patience.

"Persistent behaviour of this nature will test the patience of even the most tolerant among us. It would be a very sad day if dialogue between the US Embassy and this Ministry, and Government more broadly, were to collapse completely under its present leadership, such that we would end up just ignoring or even avoiding each other," said Moyo.

"We genuinely seek dialogue with all well-meaning countries as part of our re-engagement efforts. But our openness and innate generosity of spirit of all Zimbabweans should not be taken for granted and should certainly not be abused. We have means to bring this to an end, should we deem it necessary or should we be pushed too far."

