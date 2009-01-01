Home | World | Africa | Chamisa has no problems with suspension of elections

ZIMBABWE is facing extraordinary challenges that require its key political actors to make difficult decisions and the MDC will not stand in the way of possible solutions, party leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

Chamisa was responding to a proposal by the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) made early this month in which the clerics wrote to the MDC leader and President Emmerson Mnangagwa requesting they consider suspending national elections in the country for seven years.

"A very difficult proposition. This proposition as you can imagine has attracted mixed feelings.

"This is because it has significant legal and constitutional implications since our national Constitution provides for regular elections, such a proposition would have to be backed by the people of Zimbabwe through the apposite platforms," said Chamisa.

In its proposal, the ZHOCD said a referendum should be held to ask Zimbabweans to endorse the moratorium and suspend the constitutional sections providing for regular elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has scoffed at the idea arguing it was akin to subverting his own government.

But Chamisa said it would not be a bad idea if this was in the best interest of the nation.

"Nevertheless, I should point out that I am alive to the view that in addition to the law, great questions of the day are guided by political considerations and best interest of the nation.

"As such, while our party is guided by the rule of law, we remain alive and available to suggestions that would help our country move forward in an atmosphere of peace, respect, trust and confidence," said Chamisa.

The MDC, Chamisa added, is committed to practical solutions that are going to take Zimbabwe out of its current problems.

"We are dedicated to seeing a Zimbabwe and to eradicate the suffering of people who have suffered for too long.

"It is not the interests of us the political actors that are paramount but the collective interest of the people," he said.

"We believe in building a national consensus to resolve our national challenges. We will therefore not stand in the way of political solutions to our nation's troubles, as long as such solutions are based upon a constitutional mandate that is derived from the people of Zimbabwe."

Mnangagwa described the proposal as a plot to squeeze the MDC into power through the back door.

