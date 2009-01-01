Indian family hauled to court over travel scam
- 11 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Musa Ahmed Yousaf (83), former director of Carefree Travel, Musa Akil Yousaf (51), Yousaf Aisha Musa (80), former managing director of Carefree Travel, as well as Rutendo Berejena (44), who is also a director of the company, appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mushamba, who granted them $1 000 bail each.
They were remanded to November 27 for possible trial.The complainant is British-based Mohammed Ahmed.
Allegations are that sometime in September 2017, the accused persons allegedly misrepresented to Ahmed that Carefree Travel was in need of capital injection in order to finance a facility which they claimed to have with Emirates Airlines.
It is alleged that Emirates would enable Carefree Travel to buy tickets at discounted prices for resale to its customers, yet in actual fact they knew that no such facility
existed.
Because of the misrepresentation, Ahmed injected £67 400 into Carefree Travel, which he lost and nothing was recovered.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles